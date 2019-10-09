Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $870.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $873.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.89 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $861.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $841.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.96 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush set a $16.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,008.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 3,488,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $899.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

