Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.68. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

In other news, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DISH Network by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 323,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Red Cedar Management LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in DISH Network by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 124,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.40. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

