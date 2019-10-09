Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. RPM International posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Group raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

RPM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. 14,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. RPM International has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

