Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce $84.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.52 million to $85.70 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $95.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $342.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.06 million to $345.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $315.05 million, with estimates ranging from $293.58 million to $336.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CPSS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,508. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.55. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

