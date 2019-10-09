Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. KLA-Tencor reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $157.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,092. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $205,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $215,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

