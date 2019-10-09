Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $758.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $758.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.70 million. EnerSys posted sales of $660.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 178.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 365,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 43,859.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 142,106 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $7,761,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. 217,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,912. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

