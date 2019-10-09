Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will announce $7.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.39 billion and the highest is $7.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.21 billion to $29.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.97 billion to $29.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 12,042,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

