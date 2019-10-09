Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.09). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,814,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 629,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,539 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 40,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.95. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

