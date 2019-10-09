Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 61,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,902. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $862.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

