Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given $1.30 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SHIP has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 694,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,252. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 81.41%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

