Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.324507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zargon Oil and Gas Company Profile (TSE:ZAR)

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

