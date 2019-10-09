Zeepin Price Tops $0.0016 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $807,622.00 and $2,113.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00209346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.01062908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

