Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $260,359.32 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $260,359.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,164.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $54,756.66.

On Friday, September 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $275,096.64.

On Monday, August 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $55,426.80.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $65,659.44.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 721,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

