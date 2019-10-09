Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $24,538.00 and approximately $11,047.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00208226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.01065829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info.

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.