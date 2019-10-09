ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market cap of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeusCrowdfunding alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusCrowdfunding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusCrowdfunding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.