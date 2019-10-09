Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.46

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and traded as low as $75.15. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 30,351 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.54.

In related news, insider Gillian Wilmot bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.22 ($1,308.27).

About Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

