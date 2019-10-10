-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ViaSat posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 0.87. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViaSat during the second quarter worth about $2,020,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 1,626.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

