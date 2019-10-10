$0.85 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Verint Systems also reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 360,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,936. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.