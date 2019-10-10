$0.86 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.80. Kohl’s posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

NYSE KSS traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 4,209,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,633. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $240,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 284.5% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $65,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.