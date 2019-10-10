$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,912. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

