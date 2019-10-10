$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.95. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.15.

T. Rowe Price Group stock remained flat at $$108.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $120.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,042,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,887,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

