$10.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $10.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $12.65 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $41.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $49.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.22 million, with estimates ranging from $122.48 million to $174.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,521.25% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. 143,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,826. Cronos Group has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 56.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.