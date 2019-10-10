10,029 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,363,398. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

