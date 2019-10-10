1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Shares Up 0.4%

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €29.40 ($34.19) and last traded at €29.16 ($33.91), 377,647 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 193,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.04 ($33.77).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.37 ($46.94).

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.29 and its 200-day moving average is €29.48.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

