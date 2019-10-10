16,710 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 19,105.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 99,361 shares of company stock worth $1,567,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,348. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

