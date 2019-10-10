$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.38 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,431. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.16.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $118,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $5,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,360,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.