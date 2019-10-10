$2.67 Million in Sales Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $2.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $4.10 million. Mediwound reported sales of $860,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $17.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $26.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.12 million, with estimates ranging from $5.89 million to $18.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mediwound had a net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 156.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MDWD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.99. 2,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,824. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mediwound by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mediwound by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

