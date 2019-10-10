$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,769,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,097,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,876,000 after buying an additional 1,837,020 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 1,457,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,970,000 after buying an additional 1,285,895 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 429,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 1,104,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,419. Crown has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.