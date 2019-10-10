$312.95 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $312.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $314.94 million. Synaptics reported sales of $417.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $32,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,463.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,961 shares of company stock worth $435,718 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,449 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics by 58.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 81,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 235,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,037. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.