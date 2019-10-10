$397.58 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $397.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.07 million and the highest is $400.20 million. SLM reported sales of $356.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

