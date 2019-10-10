3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3M by 351.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 755,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.92.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $151.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.41. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

