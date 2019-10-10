3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 221,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

