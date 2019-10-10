$430.21 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will post sales of $430.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.80 million. Wendys reported sales of $400.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WEN. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,131,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth $33,434,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wendys by 2,361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1,406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,743,000 after buying an additional 1,513,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 1,502,470 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

