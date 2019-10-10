$649.59 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $649.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $670.85 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $598.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $157.13. 347,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

