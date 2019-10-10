Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst (LON:ADIG) Trading Up 0.5%

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.37 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), approximately 915,392 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 531,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of $344.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

In related news, insider Anna Troup purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350 ($6,990.72). Also, insider Trevor Bradley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($28,224.23).

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst Company Profile (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

