Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

