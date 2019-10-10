Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Invests $177,000 in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $33,411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $19,308,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $17,933,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $13,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,556. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.62. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.