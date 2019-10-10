Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,200 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,246,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,815,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,163. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $161,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,465.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $625,059. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

