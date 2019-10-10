Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,042 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 417,844 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MVF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,694. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.