Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,933 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 73,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 2,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,479. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

