Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Cap of $780,028.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $780,028.00 and $3,146.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 14,500,600 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

