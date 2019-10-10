Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,986,000 after buying an additional 599,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $422,191,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,343,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

