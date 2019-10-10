Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,986,000 after purchasing an additional 599,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $422,191,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 591,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

