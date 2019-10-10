Addison Capital Co Acquires 358 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.74. 1,242,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,870,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

