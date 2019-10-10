Addison Capital Co Has $3.27 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,209.64. 219,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

