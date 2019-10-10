Addison Capital Co Increases Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11,125.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 310.2% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,676.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.16. 39,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.