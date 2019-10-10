Addison Capital Co Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,972. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.