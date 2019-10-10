Addison Capital Co Trims Stock Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 479.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,400 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 815.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 297,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 42.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of ViaSat stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,909. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.87. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $81,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $104,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,275 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

