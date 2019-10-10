AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.0811

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). AdEx has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $876,416.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,070,644 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

