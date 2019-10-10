Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 1,046 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

